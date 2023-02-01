IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya credits support staff for series victory over New Zealand

India registered a comprehensive 168 run win over New Zealand, their bigesst ever win in T20I history at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth 235 runs for victory the Kiwis were bowled out for 66 runs. Only one team showed up with India outperforming New Zealand in every department. Victory secured India a 2-1 series win in the three match series.

All players and support staff deserve this victory

Speakinga after the match Indian captain Hardik Pandya who won the man of the series award credited the support staff for the series victory over New Zealand.

"I don't mind winning (man of the series award), but there were so performances here that were exceptional. This Man of the Series and trophy goes out to the whole support staff, I'm happy for all of them."

On doing things out of the box, Hardik backed his decision to bat first on a high scoring wicket at the Narendra Modi stadium.

"I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms. We've spoken about taking challenges. When we played the IPL final, we felt the second innings was more spicy but on this surface today I wanted to make it a normal game because it was a decider. Hence, we batted first. Hopefully, we can continue".

New Zealand go home without a trophy after losing the ODI series as well. India will look to carry on their limited overs form into the high octane Border Gavaskar Test series against Australia beginning on 9 February.

