IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill's century & Hardik Pandya's four-fer power India to massive 168-run win over New Zealand

India registered a comprehensive 168 run win over New Zealand, their bigesst ever win in T20I history at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday. Chasing a mammoth 235 runs for victory the Kiwis were bowled out for 66 runs. Only one team showed up with India outperforming New Zealand in every department. Victory secured India a 2-1 series win in the three match series.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Indian bowlers were all over New Zealand with only Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner registering double digit scores.

Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh made the early inroads roads reducing the Kiwis to 7/4.

New Zealand kept losing wickets as the Indian bowlers ran riot with Umran Mallik and Shivam Mavi and Arshdeep Sigh picking up two wickets each. Pandya was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets.

Earlier India powered to a massive score of 234/4 with Shubman Gill bringing up his maiden T20I century in just 54 balls.

Gill took his time to bring up his half century but shifted gears scoring 126 from 63 balls smashing twelve boundaries and and seven maximums.

Gill smashed the record for the highest individual score for India going past former captain Virat Kohli's 122 against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup.

New Zealand go home without a trophy after losing the ODI series as well. India will look to carry on their limited overs form into the high octane Border Gavaskar Test series against Australia beginning on 9 February.