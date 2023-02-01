IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli's record of highest individual score for India in T20Is

e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs NZ: Shubman Gill shatters Virat Kohli's record of highest individual score for India in T20Is

Shubman Gill smashed 126 not out off just 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes in India's total of 234 for 4 in the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Rohan SenUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:47 PM IST
Opener Shubman Gill on Wednesday smashed the record for the highest individual score for India in T20Is in the ongoing third and final match against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Gill smashed 126 not out off just 63 balls with 12 fours and seven sixes to achieve the feat.

Former captain Virat Kohli had the previous best score by an Indian in T20Is with his 122 against Afghanistan in the 2022 Asia Cup, followed by Rohit Sharma's 118 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

Gill in elite Indian list

Gill brought up his hundred in just 54 balls to enter an elite Indian list of batters.

He joins Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli as the fifth batter to have a hundred in all three formats in international cricket for India.

Gill also became the youngest player with a century in all three formats.

Young fledging taking strides

Shubman Gill proving right the world famous quote, If you're good enough, you're old enough.

Gill century powers India past 200

Gill was involved in two big partnerships with Rahul Tripathi and Hardik Pandya as he batted through the innings for India.

He added 80 off 42 balls for the second wicket with Tripathi before the 103-run stand with captain Pandya for the fourth wicket to help India reach a massive total of 234 for 4 in 20 overs after India won the toss and opted to bat first.

