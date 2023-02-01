IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Ishan Kishan falls for 1 after India opt to bat in Ahmedabad

01 February 2023 07:15 PM IST
Shubman Gill takes charge of the innings after Ishan Kishan's dismissal. He's already hit three fours in his 9-ball 15 while Rahul Tripathi is batting on 7*. India 25/1 in 3 overs
WICKET! Ishan Kishan lbw b Bracewell 1 (3 balls). Early blow for Team India as the opener falls cheaply
Hardik Pandya wins the toss, India opt to bat first against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
India and New Zealand set up a mouth-watering series-finale after winning one game each in so far with all to play for in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India will look to keep their series-winning momentum going but the going will be tough against a strong Kiwi team
