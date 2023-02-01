e-Paper Get App
IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I Live Score Updates: Ishan Kishan falls for 1 after India opt to bat in Ahmedabad
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Hosts Team India will look to keep their winning momentum going and seal the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

01 February 2023 07:15 PM IST

Shubman Gill takes charge of the innings after Ishan Kishan's dismissal. He's already hit three fours in his 9-ball 15 while Rahul Tripathi is batting on 7*. India 25/1 in 3 overs

01 February 2023 07:15 PM IST

WICKET! Ishan Kishan lbw b Bracewell 1 (3 balls). Early blow for Team India as the opener falls cheaply

01 February 2023 07:15 PM IST

Hardik Pandya wins the toss, India opt to bat first against New Zealand at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

01 February 2023 06:25 PM IST

India and New Zealand set up a mouth-watering series-finale after winning one game each in so far with all to play for in the third T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will look to keep their series-winning momentum going but the going will be tough against a strong Kiwi team

