Sholay Fever: Hardik Pandya, MS Dhoni recreate Jai-Veeru pose; see viral pic

Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni together | Representational Image

Who doesn't ike the iconic movie or one can rightly say Bollywood movie of all times, Sholay? From its dialogues to Jay-Veeru's (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra) chemistry to the suicide scene; everything about this movie is an experience in itself. Not only Bollywood fans but it seems our very own Indian cricketer too are in awe of this movie.

Recently, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya met former Indian Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Jharkhand’s Ranchi. They both seem to have spent quality time with each other as can be seen from their recent picture meeting which was shared by Hardik Pandya on his Instagram handle which got the attention of netizens and the picture went viral.

In the pictures, Hardik Pandya can be seen posing alongside MS Dhoni to recreate the Jai-Veeru pose from Sholay. He captioned the post as, "Sholay 2 coming soon."

Since the time being shared, the picture got 3,158,060 likes and Instagram users simply loved the picture