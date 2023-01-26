In pic: Flight attendant makes a scared passenger comfortable by sitting on floor and holding her hand

Representational Image

Most of us are excited when it comes to traveling by air, for some it is just another routine while there are also a few who have the phobia of flying by plane. But at times, one need to take an air route to reach their destination faster despite their fears.

A similar series of events happened with a woman who confronted her fear and boarded a JFK-bound flight. Though she was visibly terrified but then a empathetic Delta flight attendant, Floyd Dean-Shannon caught a notice of this and comforted her. Floyd even sat on the floor during the entire flight duration and held her hand to reduce her fear.

A Facebook user Molly Simonson Lee, a co-passenger on the same flight, shared the entire incident on his timeline which soon attracted the attention of Internet users. He wrote on his post, “Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK. This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her. @delta , Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!” while sharing a picture on Facebook.

The picture shows the flight attendant sitting on the floor, holding a beverage in one hand and the distressed passenger’s hand in the other. He is even looking at her to make her feel safe.

Look at the picture below:

Since being shared on January 14 on Facebook, the post has accumulated over 12,000 reactions. It has also amassed over 1,200 comments and has been shared over 11,000 times.

People wrote some amazing words for the flight attendant’s kind gesture:

“Thank you for sharing this. The world needs more flying angels like Floyd,” posted a Facebook user.

“A wonderful act of kindness. Thank you, Floyd. People like you are what the world needs more of,” wrote another.

A third shared, “This is wonderful Molly, so happy that you posted this. Thank you for this feel good story! What a guy.”

“Thank you Sir for being able to give her the confidence to be able to complete her flight. Many people have various stages of anxiety while flying. It may/may not be obvious. This gentleman picked up on the signals and did a great job,” commented a fourth.

“So refreshing to see there is still LOVE and compassion in the world we are living in today. God bless you!!!” expressed a fifth.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)