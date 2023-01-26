e-Paper Get App
Watch: Mother monkey is not lesser than our moms; refrains child from taking food from strangers

Whether it is monkey or humans, mothers always gonna be mothers

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Mother monkey refrains child from taking food from strangers | screengrab- Twitter Yog
Most of us enjoy animal videos: them dancing, doing funny antics or even when they show their aggression when humans invade their privacy.

Recently, a video Twitter in which a monkey was seen refraining its child from taking food from strangers. We all were taught similar lessons by our moms that not to take anything from a stranger especially eatables.

This relatable video was shared on January 22 and was captioned as, "Monkey teaches her baby not to accept food from strangers." In the video, a stranger offers a fruit to a baby monkey, who tries to take it but its mother pulls the child back; not once but multiple times.

Watch the video below:

The video got 1.4 million views so far, many likes and several comments.

Read the comments of the Twitter users below:

What do you think? Did it give you chilldhood nostalgia? Whether it is monkey or humans, mothers always gonna be mothers. They all behave in the same manner. Strict and protective.

WATCH: 3 monkeys relaxing in a pond are the internet's new favourite; viral video wins 6 million...
article-image

