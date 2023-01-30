Watch: Rahul Dravid hands it over to Prithvi Shaw to congratulate India U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winning team

India's quest for a maiden world title in women's cricket finally came to an end on Sunday when they defeated England by seven wickets in a low-scoring finale to emerge as the winner of the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup at the JB Marks Oval. Nearly 18 years after India first made it to the final of a World Cup through the 50-over event in 2005, Shafali Verma & Co produced a superb bowling performance coupled with some outstanding fielding to bowl out England for just 68. Indian men’s and women’s senior cricket teams were seen celebrating India’s U-19 team's feat.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Team India head coach Rahul Dravid said: ”Today was the landmark day for India U-19 Women’s cricket team and they had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it on winning U-19 Boys captain to pass on a message to young girls.” Prithvi Shaw, who led the India Under-19 team to lift the trophy in 2018 in New Zealand said: "I think, it’s a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the under-19 Women’s team. So Congratulations!”

A special message from Lucknow for India's ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup-winning team 🙌 🙌#TeamIndia | #U19T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/g804UTh3WB — BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2023

It was the fourth world title for India’s young guns. India became the first-ever ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup winners on Sunday, after a comprehensive, seven-wicket victory over England in Potchefstroom.

Meanwhile, senior women’s team members can also be seen shouting and dancing after the under-19 team’s historic win. Led by a superb bowling performance and an impressive fielding display, India had England on the back foot right from the word go after opting to bowl first in the final. Bowling England out for 68, India chased down the target with seven wickets and six overs to spare, sparking off huge celebrations in the camp.

