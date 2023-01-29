U-19 Women's T20 World Cup Final: Neeraj Chopra meets Shafali Verma's team ahead of IND vs ENG title clash

Star India javelin thrower and Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra interacted with the national women's U-19 cricket team ahead of the final of the ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup clash against England. India will take on England in the final of the ICC Women's Under 19 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The BCCI took to Twitter to share some pictures of the interaction. "A Gold-standard meeting! Javelin thrower & Olympic Gold medallist @Neeraj_chopra1interacted with #TeamIndia ahead of the #U19T20WorldCup Final!," tweeted BCCI.

Notably, ahead of her side's final of the ICC Women's Under 19 World Cup final against England, Indian skipper Shafali Verma said that the side is extremely excited to play the summit clash and she has shared her experiences of playing finals major tournaments at senior level with them. Shafali is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 157 runs at an average of 26.16, with one half-century and a strike rate of 201.28.

"The feeling among the team is great. We have done whatever plans we had in our nets session. Everyone is aware of their roles and what they need to do for tomorrow's game. Everyone's excited to be playing in the final. We are going to back each other in the final and are going to enjoy it, give our 100 per cent," said Shafali in a post-match press conference. "I have played a lot of finals, like the T20 World Cup 2020 final and the final of the Commonwealth Games tournament. I told them to enjoy their game and not think that it is a final. But at the same time, they have to give their 100 per cent. The team does not need to stress itself out, because if you do so, the match itself will be stressful. They should have belief in themselves," added Shafali.

Shafali said that a lot of team members, including herself had seen the second semifinal between Australia and England, which saw England defend the target of 100 runs after being bundled out for just 99 and win the game by three runs. Australia was bundled out for 96 runs. "It was a good game. We have seen England, how they play, how they bat. We have our strategies and are going to execute them," he added.

