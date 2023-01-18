From Shafali Verma to Richa Ghosh: Meet the stars of India's U-19 Women's T20 World Cup team

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 18, 2023
Meet the Captain of the U-19 women's T20 World cup team- Shafali Verma. She is the senior most member of the team and an exellent right hander batsman
Shweta Sehrawat, the A right-handed batter from Delhi and the Vice Captain of the team
Richa Ghosh, the wicketkeeper batsman provides the much-needed acceleration in the middle order and the death over. She played knocks of 36, 26* and 40* and seemed to be hitting sixes at ease
Soumya Tiwari is the right-handed opener from Madhya Pradesh. She is quite brilliant in the field and can be counted on to take some fine catches
Sonia Mehdiya, the right-hand batter and off-spinner. She bats with a good strike-rate in the lower middle order and can bowl a tight line with the ball
Gongadi Trisha aka, G Trisha, right-hander is the opening batsman for the team. She also bowls leg-spin, with an interesting round-arm action
Hurley Gala is a right-arm pacer from Mumbai who bowls early and with the bat. The right-hander can provide strong finishes with her big-hitting capability
Hrishita Basu is the 2nd WicketKeeper batsman option for India. Basu bats in the lower middle order and scores at a quick rate
Uttar Pradesh's Sonam Yadav is a classic left-arm spinner. She varies her pace smartly and has lovely flight and dip in her bowling
Mannat Kashyap is another left-arm spinner who she bowls a bit quicker and has a more rhythmic action
Archana Devi from Unnao is th emerging spin bowler and an important part of the team
Last but not the least meet Titas Sadhu, the all rounder from West Bengal. She is the right arm fast bowler who can bat at any order