ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: Shafali Verma leads from front as table-toppers India crush UAE

India continued its winning run in the ongoing ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup as they beat United Arab Emirates by 122 runs in Match 9 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni to consolidate their position on top of Group D.
Captain Shafali Verma led from the front for the Indian women's U-19 with 78 runs while in-form Shweta Sehrawat made 74 not out to help the team post 219 for 3 after being put into bat.
Verma and Sehrawat were part of a 111-run opening stand. Verma's 34-ball innings included 12 boundaries and four sixes while Sehrawat hit 10 fours. Wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh also contributed with 49 runs.
Clinical with the ball
UAE in reply, were restricted to 97 for 5 in 20 overs with Shabnam MD, Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap and Parshavi Chopra taking a wicket each for India.
The Girls in Blue will next face Scotland at the same venue on January 18. India currently lead Group D standings with 4 points after registering two wins from as many games.
India had defeated South Africa by 7 wickets in their opening match of the tournament.
