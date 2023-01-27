SEE PIC: Prithvi Shaw catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20, says 'When in Ranchi...'...

Prithvi Shaw may not be in the reckoning for the opening spot in Team India for the 1st T20 against New Zealand i Ranchi, however, the Mumbai batsman is not letting that dampen his spirit as he made the most of being in the Indian dressing by catching up World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, who visited the Indian dressing room ahead of the encounter. Shaw Instagrammed a picture with the former India skipper. He captioned it: "When in Ranchi...Happy to spend some time with Mahi Bhai post training."

Meanwhile, India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said Shaw will have to wait for his chance as Shubman Gill has performed admirably and will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan. After clinching the ODI series against New Zealand by 3-0, India will play the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series, beginning from Friday.

