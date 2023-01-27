e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSEE PIC: Prithvi Shaw catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20, says 'When in Ranchi...'

SEE PIC: Prithvi Shaw catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20, says 'When in Ranchi...'

After clinching the ODI series against New Zealand by 3-0, India will play the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series, beginning from Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Prithvi Shaw may not be in the reckoning for the opening spot in Team India for the 1st T20 against New Zealand i Ranchi, however, the Mumbai batsman is not letting that dampen his spirit as he made the most of being in the Indian dressing by catching up World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni, who visited the Indian dressing room ahead of the encounter. Shaw Instagrammed a picture with the former India skipper. He captioned it: "When in Ranchi...Happy to spend some time with Mahi Bhai post training."

Meanwhile, India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya said Shaw will have to wait for his chance as Shubman Gill has performed admirably and will open the batting alongside Ishan Kishan. After clinching the ODI series against New Zealand by 3-0, India will play the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series, beginning from Friday.

Read Also
IND vs NZ T20: Prithvi Shaw says 'Didn't expect a call back into Indian team because...'; watch...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SEE PIC: Prithvi Shaw catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20, says 'When in Ranchi...'...

SEE PIC: Prithvi Shaw catches up with MS Dhoni ahead of IND vs NZ 1st T20, says 'When in Ranchi...'...

IND vs NZ T20: Prithvi Shaw says 'Didn't expect a call back into Indian team because...'; watch...

IND vs NZ T20: Prithvi Shaw says 'Didn't expect a call back into Indian team because...'; watch...

Sarfaraz Khan Absence: BCCI selector finally opens up on the topic, highlights balance and...

Sarfaraz Khan Absence: BCCI selector finally opens up on the topic, highlights balance and...

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

Australian Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas through to first AO final after sizzling semi-final match

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup IND vs NZ: India register comprehensive eight-wicket win over New...

ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup IND vs NZ: India register comprehensive eight-wicket win over New...