IND vs NZ T20: Prithvi Shaw says 'Didn't expect a call back into Indian team because...'; watch video

The last time Prithvi Shaw played a T20I match for India, his only appearance till date, Shikhar Dhawan was leading the side, Krunal Pandya featured in the XI and the pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar made the new ball talk. It was the three-match T20I series vs Sri Lanka.

Speaking to BCCI TV on the long wait to return to the Indian fold Shaw said, " It's been long since I was part of this team, but I'm happy to back."

He spoke of the day he received the new of his selection, "I got a lot of calls and messages, my phone even got hanged. I was wondering what exactly happened. Then I saw I got selected for the T20 series. It's been a tough journey for me this past 18 months but the people who have supported me throughout my career not just since I started playing for India stuck by me."

Shaw will have to wait his turn before he makes the starting XI, with captain Hardik Pandya announcing that Shubman Gill's brilliant form makes it difficult to leave him out of the side.

