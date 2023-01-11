Fans slam BCCI after Prithvi Shaw's historic innings of 379 against Assam in Ranji Trophy not telecasted

Prithvi Shaw became the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history after he scored 379 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati. Sanjay Manjrekar had the record of the highest individual score (377) against Hyderabad in 1990-91 season. The opening batsman served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a triple century in the domestic cricket. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. He had only scored 160 runs in his previous seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68.

Match not telecasted

While Shaw was out in the middle making history, the rest of the country was deprived of his masterful innings as the game wasn't telecasted. Disney Hotstar currently holds the rights for Ranji Trophy telecast in India, however Mumbai's game Assam in Guwahati wasn't telecasted.

Cricket lovers took to Twitter to slam the BCCI for not telecasting the game thus depriving fans of a historic knock by the young sensation Prithvi Shaw.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)