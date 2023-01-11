e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFans slam BCCI after Prithvi Shaw's historic innings of 379 against Assam in Ranji Trophy not telecasted

Fans slam BCCI after Prithvi Shaw's historic innings of 379 against Assam in Ranji Trophy not telecasted

Cricket lovers took to Twitter to slam the BCCI for not telecasting the game thus depriving fans of a historic knock by the young sensation Prithvi Shaw.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Prithvi Shaw became the highest individual scorer for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy history after he scored 379 on Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Assam in Guwahati. Sanjay Manjrekar had the record of the highest individual score (377) against Hyderabad in 1990-91 season. The opening batsman served a timely reminder to the national selectors with a triple century in the domestic cricket. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. He had only scored 160 runs in his previous seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68.

Read Also
Prithvi Shaw breaks Sanjay Manjrekar's 31-year-old record in Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, in pics
article-image

Match not telecasted

While Shaw was out in the middle making history, the rest of the country was deprived of his masterful innings as the game wasn't telecasted. Disney Hotstar currently holds the rights for Ranji Trophy telecast in India, however Mumbai's game Assam in Guwahati wasn't telecasted.

Cricket lovers took to Twitter to slam the BCCI for not telecasting the game thus depriving fans of a historic knock by the young sensation Prithvi Shaw.

Read Also
Prithvi Shaw called 'A rare, special talent' after Mumbai batsman records second highest Ranji...
article-image

RECENT STORIES

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route Map & Timings: Avoid these roads on January 15

TATA Mumbai Marathon 2023 Route Map & Timings: Avoid these roads on January 15

WATCH: Poulami Adhikari, once Indian football star, now delivering food for Zomato to support her...

WATCH: Poulami Adhikari, once Indian football star, now delivering food for Zomato to support her...

David Warner congratulates 'RRR' makers on 'Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe win: 'Well done on the award'

David Warner congratulates 'RRR' makers on 'Naatu Naatu's Golden Globe win: 'Well done on the award'

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: 20 women sarpanch from Maharashtra to run for the first time in the Dream...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023: 20 women sarpanch from Maharashtra to run for the first time in the Dream...

Zaheer Khan on MI Cape Town pacer Jofra Archer's return to action: 'He's not only fighting a...

Zaheer Khan on MI Cape Town pacer Jofra Archer's return to action: 'He's not only fighting a...