Prithvi Shaw breaks Sanjay Manjrekar's 31-year-old record in Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 11, 2023
Prithvi Shaw scored 379 off 383 balls, breaking the previous first-class individual record set by Sanjay Manjrekar (377) for Mumbai in the 1990-91 season.
The right-handed batsman is the second highest scorer in the Ranji Trophy. BB Nimbalkar holds the record for the highest score. The Maharashtra batsman had scored 443 during the 1948-49 season against Saurashtra
With 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 with a maximum score of 134 against Assam, he finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He scored 217 runs in seven innings during his mediocre Vijay Hazare Trophy performance, but he averages above 50 in List A cricket
Prithvi became only the eighth Mumbai batsman to score a triple hundred
Prithvi also became the first player to score a triple hundred in Ranji Trophy, a double hundred in Vijay Hazare Trophy and a hundred in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian batter, recently backed Shaw and urged coaches and selectors to help him and keep him on their radar. "Someone like Prithvi Shaw, the kind of start he had to his international career and the kind of talent he has, you back a player on talent," said Gambhir
"If he's willing to put in the hard yards - and I know how destructive he can be; if he can go on to win games for you, whether it's trainers, management, head coach or chairman of selectors, all these guys should take the onus to try and get these young boys to walk on the right path," expressed Gambhir
Earlier Delhi Capitals retained Prithvi Shaw for their 2023 Indian Premier League campaign ahead of the IPL auctions
