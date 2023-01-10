Prithvi Shaw makes huge statement with blistering 107-ball century for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw |

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw served another reminder to the national selectors with a quickfire 107-ball century against Assam in the elite group game of the Ranji Trophy on Tuesday. Shaw scored his 12th first-class ton as Mumbai reached 171-1 at lunch at the Amingaon Cricket Ground. Shaw's century was his first in the ongoing edition of the domestic tournament. His innings included 15 fours and a six. The right-handed batsman put on a 123-run opening stand with Musheer Khan to give Mumbai a solid start after put into.

Out of favour

Shaw has been out of the India senior squad but played for India A squad that faced a New Zealand A side in Chennai in September. Shaw, who scored a century on his Test debut in 2018, has not played for India in whites since December 2020. He last played white-ball cricket for India in July 2021, when he was part of a team led by Dhawan on a tour of Sri Lanka.

Ready to work hard

Earlier, Shaw said that he is willing to put the disappointments behind and work harder than before to regain the attention of the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee. "I was disappointed," Prithvi Shaw was quoted as saying by mid-day. "I am scoring runs, doing a lot of hard work, but not getting a chance. But, it's alright. When they [national selectors] feel I am ready, they will play me.