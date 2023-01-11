Prithvi Shaw called 'A rare, special talent' after Mumbai batsman records second highest Ranji Trophy score

Indian cricket fraternity hailed Prithvi Shaw after the Mumbai batsman smashed 379 to become the highest individual scorer for Mumbai on Wednesday. Former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad tweeted: "A rare and special talent — Prithvi Shaw. Whatever may be the issues that are keeping him away from the team , it’s job of the management to give a chance and have an effective communication with him which helps both him and Team India."

Prithvi’s Mumbai teammates Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer tweeted praise for the right-handed batsman. Iyer wrote: “Champion player Too good @PrithviShaw."

Meanwhile, India's star batsman Suryakumar Yadav tweeted: “Prithvi Shaw 379. Madness.”

Prithvi broke the 31-year-record of Sanjay Manjrekar (377), who had posted the highest individual score for Mumbai against Hyderabad in the 1990-91 season. This was Shaw's first century in the Ranji Trophy this year. The former India batsman too lauded the young batsman on social media. Manjrekar tweeted: “Thrilled that my record of 377 was beaten by a batter I adore! Well done Prithvi!"

Prithvi scored 160 runs in his last seven innings, averaging 22.85 and posting a high score of 68. Despite constantly scoring in the domestic circuit, the 23-year-old has not been selected and will not play for India again until July 2021 in a T20I. He finished second in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season with 332 runs at a strike rate of 181.42 and a top score of 134 against Assam. He scored 217 runs in seven innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, but he averages more than 50 in List A cricket. Earlier on Day 1, Prithvi Shaw scored 240 not out off 283 balls, breaking his previous first-class cricket career record. The opening batsman slammed 33 fours and a six, helping Mumbai reach 397 for 2 at the time of stumps after adding 123 runs for the first wicket with Musheer Khan and an unbroken 200 for the third with Ajinkya Rahane. Shaw was brutal with left-arm spinner Roshan Alam, hammering him for 76 runs at a run-a-ball.