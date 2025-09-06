Asia Cup 2025: Team India Players Wear New Training Kit During First Practice Session In UAE

By: Suraj Alva | September 06, 2025
Team India have begun their preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai
Image: BCCI/X
The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for Suryakumar Yadav led Team India for the World T20 scheduled to be played next year.
Image: BCCI/X
Team India players were spotted in new traning kit without their official sponsor Dream 11
Image: BCCI/X
Dream11 terminated its contract with BCCI last month, citing recent government regulations that have disrupted its core business
Image: BCCI/X
As per multiple reports, BCCI demand a minimum Rs 400 crore from new jersey sponsor
Image: BCCI/X
As per report, there are currently no frontrunner but industry insiders suggest that Reliance, Tata, or Adani could be candidates.
Image: BCCI/X
Keeping aside sponsorship trouble, Team India are looking to defend the title havign won the previous edition under Rohit Sharma
Image: BCCI/X