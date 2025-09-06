Asia Cup 2025: Team India Players Wear New Training Kit During First Practice Session In UAE

By: Suraj Alva | September 06, 2025

Team India have begun their preparation for the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai

Image: BCCI/X

The upcoming 2025 edition of the Asia Cup will be a dress rehearsal for Suryakumar Yadav led Team India for the World T20 scheduled to be played next year.

Image: BCCI/X

Team India players were spotted in new traning kit without their official sponsor Dream 11

Image: BCCI/X

Dream11 terminated its contract with BCCI last month, citing recent government regulations that have disrupted its core business

Image: BCCI/X

As per multiple reports, BCCI demand a minimum Rs 400 crore from new jersey sponsor

Image: BCCI/X

As per report, there are currently no frontrunner but industry insiders suggest that Reliance, Tata, or Adani could be candidates.

Image: BCCI/X

Keeping aside sponsorship trouble, Team India are looking to defend the title havign won the previous edition under Rohit Sharma

Image: BCCI/X