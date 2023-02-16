e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Sapna Gill's IG posts receive abusive comments as Prithvi Shaw fans slam influencer over the selfie incident

Instagram users visited social media influencer Sapna Gill's profile and started slamming her in the comments section of her recent posts and they also urged to 'report' her account

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 16, 2023, 08:47 PM IST
Mumbai: Sapna Gill's IG posts receive abusive comments as Prithvi Shaw fans slam influencer over the selfie incident
Cricketer Prithvi Shaw was at partying in Mumbai on Wednesday night when two fans, identified as Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur, insisted to click a selfie with him. However, after being denied, things turned ugly.

In a viral video from the incident, Shaw can be seen with a baseball bat reportedly to defend himself, alleging that the two fans attacked him while demanding a selfie. However, the other side suggests that Gill and Thakur had to undergo physical assault first when taken charge by Shaw's friends. In this scuffle, Sapna Gill was arrested by Mumbai Police on Thursday and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, cricket fans rushed to Gill's Instagram account to slam her and show support for their player Prithvi Shaw. From abusive words to asking others to report her social media account, the influencer's recent posts were flooded with comments after the selfie incident in Mumbai.

