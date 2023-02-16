Mumbai: Social media influencer Sapna Gill arrested for allegedly assaulting Prithvi Shaw

Social media influencer Sapna Gill has been arrested by Mumbai Police and taken for a medical test after she got into a scuffle with India cricketer Prithvi Shaw outside a nightclub in the city on Wednesday night.

Gill had accused Shaw of assaulting her in the nightclub after he refused to take selfies with her group.

“Sapna was assaulted by Prithvi. A stick was seen in Prithvi’s hand. Prithvi’s friends assaulted the group first. Sapna is currently at Oshiwara police station. The police are not allowing her to go for medical,” Gill's lawyer Ali Kashif has claimed.

Mumbai Police book 8 after incident

Oshiwara Police have booked eight people under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (143, 148, 149, 384, 437, 504, 506) after the incident.

In her defence, one of the accused, has alleged that the cricketer tried to physically assault her, however the police are investigating the case and can confirm her claim only after a thorough probe. As of now, eight people are booked and their arrests are underway.

What happened between Shaw and Gill?

A couple of fans went up to Shaw to take pictures with the Mumbai cricket team skipper and Shaw obliged but he refused to entertain them any further after they came back with more people.

The two were identified as Sana alias Sapna Gill and her friend Shobit Thakur. Both were asked to leave the hotel premises by the nightclub manager after Shaw's friends complained about them.

Gill and Thakur gathered more people and waited outside for Shaw to confront him. They chased down his vehicle and the two parties got into a heated exchange with Shaw's friend's BMW getting damaged in the incident.

Shaw was also seen with a baseball bat to defend himself. Videos of the incident are going viral on social media with most people supporting Shaw while some are even backing Sapna Gill for giving it back to a superstar.

