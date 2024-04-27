IPL 2024, DC vs MI: Top Performers From The Match As Delhi Capitals Earn Crucial Win To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | April 27, 2024
Jake Fraser-McGurk was too hot to handle for MI bowlers as he smashed 84 off 27 balls at an astounding average of 311.11
Shai Hope relied on five sixes as he played brilliant innings of 41 off 17 balls at an impressive strike rate of 241.18
DC skipper chipped in with 29 off 19 balls at a strike rate of 152.63
Tristan Stubbs unleashed his firepower in the middle as he scored 48 off 25 balls at a strike rate of 192 to help DC post a formidable total of 257/6 on the board
MI Skipper Hardik Pandya bowled only two overs but conceded 41 runs without taking a wicket with an economy rate of 20.50
In 258-run chase, Tilak Verma was a standout performer for MI as played a valiant knock of 63 off 32 balls at a strike rate of 196.88
Failed to deliver with the ball but stepped up for the team with his willow as played a knock of 46 of 24 balls at a strike rate of 191.67
Tilak Verma was creastfallen as he was run out by RIshabh Pant while completing the second run
Tim David stepped up with a knock of 31 off 17 balls but his dismissal by Mukesh Kumar put a brake on MI's run-chase
Rasikh Dar Salam was among the instrumental players as he picked three wickets while conceding 34 runs in four overs
With a win over MI, DC earned two crucial points to move to fifth spot on the points and keep their playoff hopes alive
