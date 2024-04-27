 Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During DC vs MI
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsViral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During DC vs MI

Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During DC vs MI

The incident occurred in the 14th over of MI's run chase when Tim David was on strike against Khaleel Ahmed.

Rohan SenUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 07:53 PM IST
article-image

A fan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi got injured after getting hit on the face while trying to catch the ball during Match 40 of IPL 2024 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians.

The incident occurred in the 14th over of MI's run chase when Tim David was on strike against Khaleel Ahmed. The batter hit the penultimate ball of the over for a six which a fan in the stands tried to catch but missed.

The ball hit him flush on the face after which he had to be rushed out for treatment. He was seen covering his face with a white handkerchief after the blow.

MI are chasing a mammoth target of 258 for victory in the national capital.

DC rode on superb knocks from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs and Shai Hope to post 257 for 4 on the board after being asked to bat first by Hardik Pandya.

Fraser-McGurk once again top-scored for Delhi with 84 while Stubbs (48*) and Hope (41) made crucial 40s each to take the hosts past the 200-run mark.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During...

Viral Pic: Fan In Delhi Gets Hit On Face While Trying To Catch The Ball After Tim David's Six During...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Calls The Shots Despite MI Skipper Hardik Pandya’s Presence On Field vs...

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At Umpires Due To Fear Of Slow Over-Rate; Netizens...

MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Gets Furious At Umpires Due To Fear Of Slow Over-Rate; Netizens...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Video: Delhi Crowd Cheers Loudly For Rohit Sharma, Boos For Hardik Pandya Before DC vs MI IPL 2024...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...

Viral Video: Kris Srikkanth Dances Live On TV & Trolls Matthew Hayden After Punjab Kings Pull Off...