 Who Is Amir Hussain Lone? Armless Cricketer Making Waves In Jammu & Kashmir, Here's His Inspiring Journey
At the age of 8, Amir met with a tragic accident at his parents bandsaw mill costing him both arms.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 04:01 PM IST
Amir Hussain Lone | Credits: Twitter

The world of sports has been filled with many inspiring stories of players defying all the odds in order to climb up the ladder of success. One such story that has become a beacon of perseverance against overwhelming challenges, it is about Jammu and Kashmir cricketer Amir Hussain Lone.

Amir Hussain Lone has been recently making waves in the union territory after the video of him batting in the nets went viral on social media. Amir is an armless cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir and currently captains the state's Para cricket team.

Amir Hussain Lone hails from Waghama village in Kashmir, where he was born and brought up. At the age of 8, Amir met with a tragic accident at his parents bandsaw mill cost him both arms. Since then, the 34-year-old has been armless but he kept his passion for cricket alive and relentlessly pursued to become professional in the sport.

Amir Hussain's teacher introduced him to Para cricket

Despite facing the setback of his both arms, Amir Hussain Lone began playing cricket with legs and quickly known for innovative style of playing.

Amir's school teacher played an important role in his success as he discovered his talent and introduced him to Para cricket. The Jammu and Kashmir has been playing professional cricket since 2013.

Amir Hussain Lone first ventured into Para cricket during the college days, wherein he not only scored the runs but also went on to lead Jammu and Kashmir Para team. Ever since Amir appointed J&K captain, he has been local hero.

The armless cricketer grabbed headlines for his performance against Delhi, wherein he put his bat in between neck and chin and bowl with his legs in 2013.

Amir Hussain played international match against Bangladesh

Amir Hussain played an international match against Bangladesh at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium in 2018, where his unique style of bowling and batting caught the attention of cricket experts. He also played cricket in Sharjah, Dubai, and Nepal.

Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar are his favourite cricketers. Interestingly, ex-batting icon Tendulkar acknowledged Amir's determination and have hailed the batter.

