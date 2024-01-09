Cricketer Collapses On The Pitch And Dies Of Heart Attack; Shocking Video Surfaces

Cricketer collapses on the field. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A shocking viral video has emerged of a cricketer succumbing to a heart-attack resulting in his death. The man under discussion was Vikas Negi, with the tragic incident occurring in India in the match between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls. Players from both sides had reportedly tried to perform CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place during the 14th over of the innings as Negi walked towards the middle of the pitch to meet his batting partner Umesh Kumar, who had hit a boundary. However, the 34-year-old suddenly collapsed on the ground as players from both sides rushed to help him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital through a car; however, he was declared on dead on arrival.