 TRAGIC! 52-Year-Old Man Dies After Cricket Ball Hits Him On Head From Another Match At Mumbai's Matunga Maidan
Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 01:00 PM IST
Representative Image

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Monday in Mumbai, a man named Jayesh Savla lost his life after being struck on the head by a cricket ball at Matunga's Major Dhadkar Maidan.

Engaged in a game of cricket, Savla was hit on the back of his ear by a ball from an adjacent match being played on a nearby pitch.

Accidental death

Following the unfortunate event, Mumbai police filed an accidental death report and conducted an autopsy to ascertain that there was no deliberate harm involved.

Subsequently, Savla, who collapsed on the field upon impact, was urgently taken to Sion Hospital around 5 pm.

Dead on arrival

Unfortunately, he was declared "brought dead," and his funeral took place the following Tuesday afternoon.

Savla was actively participating in the Kutchi Community’s cricket tournament for veterans at the Dadar Union Sporting Club.

Space constraint on field leads to tragedy

The location of Savla's fielding position was in close proximity to another ongoing game at the adjacent Dadar Parsee Colony pitch.

The tragic incident occurred when Savla, positioned near a batter, was struck by a powerful pull shot that he had little time to react to.

The nature of the game, with multiple matches organized simultaneously due to space constraints and time limitations, played a role in the unfortunate accident.

