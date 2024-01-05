Bihar vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy: 'This Is Unacceptable' - Venkatesh Prasad Slams Bihar Cricket Association For Dilapidated Condition Of Patna Stadium

Venkatesh Prasad slams BCA for poor condition of Patna cricket stadium for Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Bihar | Credits: Twitter

Former Indian fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad has criticized Bihar Cricket Association for poor condition of cricket stadium in Patna for the Ranji Trophy match between hosts Bihar and Mumbai on Friday, January 5.

The Ranji Trophy 2023-24 season has began on Friday, with 19 matches taking place across 19 venues in India. The match between Bihar and Mumbai took place at Moin-ul-Haq stadium in Patna. However, the condition of the stadium was extremely shabby

A X handle (formerly Twitter), Varun Giri, shared the video of poor condition of cricket stadium in Patna. The video shows danger warning for fans and the clothes are kept up for drying at Patna Stadium.

Venkatesh Prasad shared the video with a quote, slamming stakeholders of Ranji Trophy for not valuing the 'premier domestic tournament'. He also questioned Bihar Cricket Association for not taking up the responsibility to resurrect poor condition of Patna stadium.

"This is unacceptable. Ranji Trophy is the premiere domestic competition in India and it's time all stakeholders realise it's value. Don't see any valid reason for the state association not rectifying this." the 54-year-old tweet