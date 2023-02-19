e-Paper Get App
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra trash Bengal to win second title

This is Saurashtra's second Ranji Trophy title in the last three seasons and they proved why they are a force to reckon with in the domestic circuit.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 19, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Saurahstra produced a clinical performance to thrash Bengal by nine wickets in the final to win the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 title, here on Sunday.

Bengal, who gave away a big first innings lead of 230, were overnight 169/4 in their second innings, got bowled out for 241 on Sunday, giving Saurahstra a mere 12 runs' target.

Chasing a paltry target, Saurashtra's Jay Gohil was out for a duck. However, Saurahstra went past the target in 2.4 overs to wrap up the match with one day and two full sessions to spare.

Brief scores: Bengal 174-all-out and 241-all-out (Manoj Tiwary 68, Anustup Majumdar 61; Jaydev Unadkat 6/85, Chetan Sakariya 3/76) lost to Saurashtra 404 all-out and 14-1 (Vishvaraj Jadeja 10 not out, Harvik Desai 4 not out; Akash Deep 1/5) by 9 nine wickets.

