Tragedy Strikes Local Cricket

Two tragic incidents were reported from the cricket, in Mumbai and Delhi, in recent times.

In a tragic incident that unfolded on Monday in Mumbai, a man named Jayesh Savla lost his life after being struck on the head by a cricket ball at Matunga's Major Dhadkar Maidan.

Engaged in a game of cricket, Savla was hit on the back of his ear by a ball from an adjacent match being played on a nearby pitch.

Following the unfortunate event, Mumbai police filed an accidental death report and conducted an autopsy to ascertain that there was no deliberate harm involved.

Subsequently, Savla, who collapsed on the field upon impact, was urgently taken to Sion Hospital around 5 pm.

meanwhile, according to the Matunga police, who have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter, they have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

"We will be gathering all the necessary information, while also recording the statements of the witnesses and also get footage of CCTV cameras found in the incident location. If needed, ADR can be converted into a first information report (FIR), but for now, it remains ADR in the matter," said a senior police official.

Police sources also confirmed that the team which the victim played with will be questioned regarding the matter, and for the same, they will be summoned to the police station.

Savla was actively participating in the Kutchi Community’s cricket tournament for veterans at the Dadar Union Sporting Club.

In another shocking viral video has emerged of a cricketer succumbing to a heart-attack resulting in his death from Noida, Delhi. The man under discussion was Vikas Negi, with the tragic incident occurring in India in the match between Mavericks XI and Blazing Bulls. Players from both sides had reportedly tried to perform CPR on him, but he was pronounced dead.

The incident took place during the 14th over of the innings as Negi walked towards the middle of the pitch to meet his batting partner Umesh Kumar, who had hit a boundary. However, the 34-year-old suddenly collapsed on the ground as players from both sides rushed to help him. He was rushed to a nearby hospital through a car; however, he was declared on dead on arrival.