South Africa Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Announces Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket At 32

South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen announced his sudden retirement from Tests on Monday to shock the entire cricketing fraternity. The 32-year-old will only play white-ball cricket for the Proteas from now on.

Klaasen played just 4 Tests for South Africa in which he made 104 runs at an average of 13 with 35 being his highest score.

Klaasen bids adieu to his 'favourite format'

"After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game.

"The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country.

"My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed. Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red-ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it," he said in a statement.

Two SA stalwarts retire in less than a week

Klaasen was not selected for the recently-concluded two-match series against India which ended in a draw last week. Kyle Verreynne was preferred over Klaasen even though Test coach Shukri Conrad said that Klaasen was part of his plans in red-ball cricket as well.

He is the second high-profile South African player to announce his retirement from Tests after Dean Elgar, who bid adieu to international cricket after the India series.

South Africa will tour New Zealand next month to play a series of two Tests from February 4. The Proteas received a lot of flak for naming a second-string side to take on the Black Caps as their regular stars will be playing in the second season of the SA20 domestic T20 league which starts from January 10.