 South Africa Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Announces Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket At 32
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSouth Africa Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Announces Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket At 32

South Africa Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen Announces Sudden Retirement From Test Cricket At 32

Heinrich Klaasen played just 4 Tests for South Africa in which he made 104 runs at an average of 13 with 35 being his highest score.

Rohan SenUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 01:24 PM IST
article-image

South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen announced his sudden retirement from Tests on Monday to shock the entire cricketing fraternity. The 32-year-old will only play white-ball cricket for the Proteas from now on.

Klaasen played just 4 Tests for South Africa in which he made 104 runs at an average of 13 with 35 being his highest score.

Klaasen bids adieu to his 'favourite format'

"After a few sleepless nights wondering if I am making the right decision, I have decided to retire from red-ball cricket. It's a difficult decision that I have made because it is by far my favourite format of the game.

"The battles that I faced on and off the field have made me the cricketer I am today. It has been a great journey and I am glad I could have represented my country.

"My baggy Test cap is the most precious cap I have ever been handed. Thanks to everyone that has played a part in my red-ball career and shaped me into the cricketer I am today. But for now a new challenge awaits and I am looking forward to it," he said in a statement.

Read Also
'You Have To Blame The T20 Cricket': AB de Villiers On India And South Africa Playing Only 2-Test...
article-image

Two SA stalwarts retire in less than a week

Klaasen was not selected for the recently-concluded two-match series against India which ended in a draw last week. Kyle Verreynne was preferred over Klaasen even though Test coach Shukri Conrad said that Klaasen was part of his plans in red-ball cricket as well.

He is the second high-profile South African player to announce his retirement from Tests after Dean Elgar, who bid adieu to international cricket after the India series.

South Africa will tour New Zealand next month to play a series of two Tests from February 4. The Proteas received a lot of flak for naming a second-string side to take on the Black Caps as their regular stars will be playing in the second season of the SA20 domestic T20 league which starts from January 10.

Read Also
ENG vs SA, CWC 2023: 'It's Pure Emotion That Came Out', Heinrich Klaasen Apologizes To Mark Wood For...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'We Want To Start From India': Video Of MS Dhoni's Travel Plans With Sakshi Goes Viral Amid Maldives...

'We Want To Start From India': Video Of MS Dhoni's Travel Plans With Sakshi Goes Viral Amid Maldives...

Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, And Glenn Phillips Nominated for ICC Player Of The Month Award For...

Pat Cummins, Taijul Islam, And Glenn Phillips Nominated for ICC Player Of The Month Award For...

Video: South African Seamer Breaks Off-Stump As He Clean Bowls Afghanistan Batter During U19 ODI

Video: South African Seamer Breaks Off-Stump As He Clean Bowls Afghanistan Batter During U19 ODI

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Named T20I Vice-Captain Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

NZ vs PAK: Mohammad Rizwan Named T20I Vice-Captain Ahead Of New Zealand Tour

Ex-India Cricketer, Netizens Slam Harmanpreet Kaur For Throwing Shreyanka Patil 'Under The Bus'...

Ex-India Cricketer, Netizens Slam Harmanpreet Kaur For Throwing Shreyanka Patil 'Under The Bus'...