ENG vs SA, CWC 2023: 'It's Pure Emotion That Came Out', Heinrich Klaasen Apologizes To Mark Wood For Aggressive Celebration After His Ton; Watch

South African keeper-batter displayed his classy behaviour against England paceman Mark Wood, apologizing to him after celebrating aggressively following an epic hundred in the 2023 World Cup clash in Mumbai on Sunday. The right-handed batter revealed that he did feel sorry for the English boys, but the celebration was purely out of emotion.

After slamming a 100 off only 61 balls with successive boundaries at the Wankhede Stadium, Klaasen couldn't help but roar, with Wood standing beside him. Nevertheless, the Transvaal cricketer immediately went and apologized to the right-arm speedster as the video went viral on social media.

Following the game, Klaasen spoke about the incident and said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"I did go and apologise [to Wood] immediately and after the game. But he did hit me twice on the foot, which is hurting quite a bit. I'm sorry for him and the English boys but it's pure emotion that came out and sometimes it's difficult to control. I spoke to him after the game and hopefully everything is sorted."

Heinrich Klaasen opens up on batting in unforgiving conditions:

The 32-year-old revealed that the extreme conditions in Mumbai sapped his energy so much, comparing it to breathing hot air.

"It's like breathing in hot air, and every time you try to run it's just sapping more and more energy, and then your body just doesn't want to work with you anymore. It's almost like running in a sauna for the whole innings. We prepare for that and we're used to these conditions, but it still takes a lot out of the body."

England's 229-run defeat to South Africa have them in the 9th spot in the points table.

