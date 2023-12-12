 Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Set To Miss 2024 Asian Championships Due To Hip Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWeightlifter Mirabai Chanu Set To Miss 2024 Asian Championships Due To Hip Injury

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Set To Miss 2024 Asian Championships Due To Hip Injury

Mirabai Chanu, who competes in the 49kg weight class, is still recovering from the hip tendinitis injury she sustained in October while competing at the Asian Games.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Mirabai Chanu |

Injured Mirabai Chanu's return to the weightlifting arena has been further delayed as the Olympic silver medallist is set to miss the Asian Championships in February next year.

Chanu, who competes in the 49kg weight class, is still recovering from the hip tendinitis injury she sustained in October while competing at the Asian Games.

Mirabai Chanu to make a comeback in World Cup

The former world champion, who did not lift any weight at the ongoing IWF Grand Prix II, was earlier targeting to get fit by the Asian Championships, scheduled to take place from February 3 to 10 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

"I will not participate in the Asian Championship this time. Instead, I will participate in the World Cup," Chanu told PTI on Tuesday.

Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: 'Mirabai Chanu Is My Role Model,' Says Dipali Ghursale After National Games Gold In...
article-image

Qualification criteria for Paris Olympics

Under the Paris Olympic qualification rules, a lifter has to compulsorily compete in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup, slated from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket, Thailand.

Apart from the above, the lifter also has to participate in three of the following events the 2022 World Championships, the 2023 and 2024 Continental Championships, the 2023 Grand Prix I and the 2023 Grand Prix II.

Chanu to go for treatment in USA

Chanu, who is undergoing rehab in Patiala, is also planning to travel to the USA in February to work with Dr. Aaron Horschig, a former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach in the US.

Chanu has been consulting Horschig since 2020.

Read Also
Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful...
article-image

"Right now because of injury, I have not planned for a trip abroad. But most likely in February, I will travel to the USA to my physiotherapist to do muscle strengthening and some high performance training.

"I feel more comfortable with my trainer in the US to do training. He helps me a lot, my overall performance also gets better. A foreign coach is not needed. A good physiotherapist can help you train well," she added.

Missing the Asian Championships will not hamper Chanu's qualification chance. The 29-year-old is currently ranked second in the Olympic Qualification Ranking (OQR). The list will be updated after the conclusion of the Grand Prix II.

"I am still in rehab at Patiala. But I am trying my best to change the colour of the medal this time around and give my best for sure to make the Indian flag fly high in Paris."

Read Also
Olympian Mirabai Chanu Urges PM Modi & Amit Shah To Restore Peace And Normalcy In Manipur
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant To Be Present At Delhi Capitals' Table In Dubai, Claim Reports

IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant To Be Present At Delhi Capitals' Table In Dubai, Claim Reports

Watch Video: Captain KL Rahul Puts In The Hard Yards In Training Ahead Of South Africa ODIs, Trolls...

Watch Video: Captain KL Rahul Puts In The Hard Yards In Training Ahead Of South Africa ODIs, Trolls...

All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

All Turkish Leagues Suspended After Club President Punches Referee On Face

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

PAK vs AUS 2023: MCG To Offer Fans Free Heart Tests During First 4 Days Of Boxing Day Test To Honour...

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary

Inside Photos Of Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Fun-Filled 6th Wedding Anniversary