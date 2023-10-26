FPJ Exclusive: 'Mirabai Chanu Is My Role Model,' Says Dipali Ghursale After National Games Gold In Weightlifting

Winning a gold medal for your country is more than just a personal achievement—it's a source of pride for your nation. This is what the Sangli athlete, Dipali Ghursale has achieved her maiden appearance at the 37th National Games, women's 45-kg category gold medal with a record, at National Games in weightlifter in Panaji.

Ghursale set the record by lifting 75kg in the snatch, and 90kg in the clean and jerk round respectively, thereby setting a total weight record of 165kg on her way to the Gold medal.

It's a testament to your hard work, dedication, and skill. Besides the personal satisfaction of reaching the pinnacle of your sport, it brings honour to your country, inspires others, and fosters a sense of unity.

Harwork pays off for Dipali

"It has been a tough call, but my hardwork has paid off," said Dipali while talking to FPJ after her feat.

She goes on to add, “This was my first time competing at the National Games, and I won the Gold medal at my first attempt itself, so I’m extremely happy with my performance here”.

She has become a symbol of excellence, showcasing the potential and talent within your homeland. It's not just about the metal around your neck; it's about the impact you make on a larger scale.

Importance of family support

It has been her family support which has made things easy for her to take up the sport which many rural families would not want their daughters to take up. But for this budding athlete it has been her family's inspiration and support which has made her a champion.

“My family has always supported me when it comes to sports. Even when I was in school, our coach gave us the best training, and that is the reason why I have been able to achieve success today,” says Dipali.

She has an idol in Mirabai Chanu, the former India lifter who has won many laurels for the country. “Mira didi (Mirabai Chanu) is my role model and I want to win a Gold medal at the International stage just like her”.

More about Dipali Ghursale

Dipali has been competing in the junior weightlifting circuit for the last 13 years, and she has secured three gold medals in the process. She credits her success so far to her hard work, balance and the example set by her role model Mirabai Chanu. Asked about how she motivates herself to compete at her best, Ghursale said, “I compete with myself, and I try to make small improvements every day. I never think negatively, and maybe this is the reason why I have been able to perform well so far.”

West Bengal’s Chandrika Tarafdar secured the silver medal by registering a score of 67kg in snatch, and a National record 95kg in clean and jerk, thereby setting a final score of 162kg. Chandrika holds the distinction of being the first Indian to secure a medal at the World Youth Weightlifting Championship, after winning the Bronze Medal in Slovakia with a total score of 129kg in September 2019.

Telangana’s T. Priya Priyadarshani laid claim to the Bronze Medal with a snatch score of 69kg and a clean and jerk score of 92kg, thereby setting a final total of 161kg.

