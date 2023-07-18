Olympian Mirabai Chanu Urges PM Modi & Amit Shah To Restore Peace And Normalcy In Manipur

Star Indian weightlifter and Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

In a video message, the 27-year-old Olympian said that due to the ethnic conflict in Manipur, many athletes could not participate in the training camps and children's studies were also largely disturbed.

“Huge number of people lost their lives. Houses of many people were burnt. I also have homes in Manipur. Now I am not in the state. I am now in the USA, preparing myself for the World Championship and Asian Games,” she said.

PM needs to act after loud and clear message

The ace athlete, who was earlier appointed by the Manipur government as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Sports, after her performance at the Tokyo Olympics, said that though she is not now in Manipur, she is closely observing the state's everyday affairs.

After Chanu’s video message, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted : “Surely the PM can now at least say something on Manipur.”

Athletes cry for help

Manipur has been plagued by extensive violence, prompting numerous acclaimed athletes from the state to solemnly pledge to return their hard-earned medals if peace is not swiftly re-established.

Among the athletes expressing their concerns were prominent figures such as former Indian football captain Oinam Bembem Devi, weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, boxers Sarita Devi and L Ibomcha Singh, and judoka Shushila Devi Likmabam.

In an effort to address this escalating crisis, these athletes jointly submitted a memorandum to Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Manipur, urgently appealing for immediate restoration of peace within the state.

