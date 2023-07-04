 SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet, Chhangte Star As India Edge Kuwait On Penalties To Lift 9th Title
SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet, Chhangte Star As India Edge Kuwait On Penalties To Lift 9th Title

SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet, Chhangte Star As India Edge Kuwait On Penalties To Lift 9th Title

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
India made history on Tuesday as they defeated Kuwait on penalties to clinch the SAFF Championship 2023 in Bengaluru after the match ended 1-1 in regulation and extra-time.

This is India's ninth SAFF title after 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.

The Blue Tigers conceded an early goal in the first half when Abdullah Albaloushi entered the Indian box from the right flank and sent a low cross to Alkhaldi, who slotted the ball into the back of the net to give Kuwait the lead in the 14th minute.

But India were fortunately, able to level the equation soon as 24 minutes later, there was a Fantastic interplay between Ashique, Sahal & Chhangte, who beat the goalkeeper to find the back of the net and bring the hosts right back in the match.

India dominated possession from there onwards and created more chances to score but were not able to break the deadlock in the second half.

The story was much the same in extra-time as well after which the game went into penalties.

Captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subhasish and Mahesh Naorem converted their shots while Udanta missed.

But the ever-reliable Gurpreet Singh Sandhu produced a stunning save in sudden death, stopping Hajiah's penalty to win the match for India.

Defending champion India and Kuwait had also played out a 1-1 draw in their last group match.

SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet Sandhu Makes Critical Save As India Beat Lebanon On Penalties To Reach Final
