SAFF Cup 2023: Gurpreet Sandhu Makes Critical Save As India Beat Lebanon On Penalties To Reach Final

India defeated Lebanon for the second time in just over a month to qualify for the SAFF Championship 2023 final on Saturday. The match ended without a goal in normal and extra-time after which it went into penalties where Gurpreet Singh Sandhu shone for the Blue Tigers.

Sandhu stopped a shot from Maatouk while Bader hit the ball over the goalpost to help India clinch a 4-2 win on penalties after Sunil Chhetri, Udanta, Mahesh and Anwar Ali scored one each in the penalties for the home team.

More to follow...