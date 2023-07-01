SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

Goalless after the first 4️⃣5️⃣



40' Clever free-kick routine from India but it doesn't work out. Chhangte tries to pick out Chhetri with a low cross but Lebanon clear it away.

27' Lebanon's Markabawi goes into the book for some unnecessary aggression

16' - Sunil Chhetri, on the break, slips the ball for Jeakson, who tries to square it for Sahal but the flag goes up for offside

10' - Mehtab Singh is shown the yellow card for a foul on Maatouk

8' - What a save from Gurpreet to keep out Farran's shot from the right after Ali Dhaini played him through.

Sunil Chhetri's team will look to do a repeat of the Intercontinental Cup final and defeat Lebanon in the first semi-final of the tournament in Bengaluru.