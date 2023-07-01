 SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru
Live Updates

SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

SAFF Cup 2023: Sunil Chhetri's team will look to do a repeat of the Intercontinental Cup final and defeat Lebanon in the first semi-final of the tournament in Bengaluru.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
01 July 2023 08:35 PM IST

40' Clever free-kick routine from India but it doesn't work out. Chhangte tries to pick out Chhetri with a low cross but Lebanon clear it away.

27' Lebanon's Markabawi goes into the book for some unnecessary aggression

16' - Sunil Chhetri, on the break, slips the ball for Jeakson, who tries to square it for Sahal but the flag goes up for offside

10' - Mehtab Singh is shown the yellow card for a foul on Maatouk

8' - What a save from Gurpreet to keep out Farran's shot from the right after Ali Dhaini played him through.

Sunil Chhetri's team will look to do a repeat of the Intercontinental Cup final and defeat Lebanon in the first semi-final of the tournament in Bengaluru.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

'What A Shame': Cricket Fraternity Heartbroken After West Indies Fail To Qualify For World Cup

'We let ourselves down', Says Captain Shai Hope After West Indies Fail To Qualify For ODI World Cup...

'We let ourselves down', Says Captain Shai Hope After West Indies Fail To Qualify For ODI World Cup...

From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have...

From 4 World Cup Titles To Failing To Qualify For 2023 Edition: How The Mighty West Indies Have...

SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

SAFF Cup 2023 Semifinal Live Updates: India 0-0 Lebanon After First Half In Bengaluru

West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India

West Indies' Worst World Cup Defeats In Pics, As They Fail To Qualify For 2023 Edition in India