Yashasvi Jaiswal Spotted At SAFF Championship 2023 Game Between India And Kuwait

Yashasvi Jaiswal watching the football match between India and Kuwait. | (Credits: Twitter)

Rising Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted in the stands during the crucial SAFF World Championship 2023 match between India and Kuwait at Sree Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru. Jaiswal, who will travel with the Indian Test team to the West Indies, is a massive football fan and wished for its growth in India via a tweet three years ago.

India had earlier defeated Nepal and Pakistan convincingly and faced Kuwait in their bid to reach the semi-finals. However, the victories against Nepal and Pakistan didn't transpire without controversy. In the game against Pakistan, Team India coach Igor Stimac was given a yellow card for interrupting a throw from their counterpart. The clash against Nepal saw fight between the two teams as the referee intervened and diffused the situation.

Meanwhile, the game between India and Kuwait resulted in a 1-1 draw. Sunil Chhetri managed to score a goal just before the first 45 minutes ended, but Kuwait roared back just before full time to level the scores.

Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed that his father started crying after receiving the India call-up:

Jaiswal, who has been selected for the first time in the main squad, told PTI that his father got quite emotional and vowed to give his best. The youngster said:

"My father started crying. I have not yet met my mother [since the announcement], I am going to see her in some time. I was out from the morning, had a practice session as well as some other work. I am feeling good, I will try to do my best. I am excited but at the same time I just want to go out and express myself."

India will start the tour with the two-Test series in Dominica on July 12th.