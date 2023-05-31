Watch: Virat Kohli offers tips to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of WTC final in England

Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. | (Credits: Twitter)

With India gearing up for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, starting on June 7th at The Oval, the student-mentor relationship between Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal was interesting to see. A clip of Kohli guiding Jaiswal has gone viral on social media.

The video shared on social media supposedly showcases Kohli guiding on how to bat against a certain type of bowling. The youngster watched on as the experienced Indian cricketer was guiding him. The left-handed batter also hit some balls in the nets.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Jaiswal, who scored a glut of runs in IPL 2023 for the Rajasthan Royals, found a place as a standby batter for WTC final, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad. The left-hander played brilliantly in IPL 2023, hammering 625 runs in 14 matches alongside a hundred against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.

Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how he remains calm:

Following his unbeaten 98 against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 earlier this month, Jaiswal said talking to senior players and their guidance has helped him stay composed. He spoke at a press conference:

"I always try to be in the zone and remain in the atmosphere. I have many experienced legendary players around me. Whenever I get a chance I keep talking to MS bhai, Virat bhai, Rohit bhai, Jos bhai, Sanju bhai on how to keep my mind calm, what to think."

With Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill tasting success as openers, the 21-year-old is unlikely to play in the WTC final. However, several experts have marked him out as the future of the Indian team across formats.