'They Manage Me Financially': Yashasvi Jaiswal Credits Rajasthan Royals For Helping Him Invest His Money

Indian and Rajasthan Royals cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has credited his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise for helping him to manage his finances. The left-handed batter believes such an assistance has helped him to focus on cricket and respects all the franchises guiding players on how to invest their money judiciously.
Jaiswal, who has been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, enjoyed his best IPL season this year for the Royals. The southpaw smashed 625 runs in 14 matches at 48.08 and maintained a strike rate of 163.61. Jaiswal also smashed a record-breaking 13-ball 50 and has now earned a call-up to the Test team.
Speaking to The Indian Express, the 21-year-old highlighted the support provided by the franchise and revealed:
"The primary thing for me is cricket; that’s my focus. I think in this matter, I have received a lot support from Rajasthan Royals. They manage me financially, the franchise guides me on how I should invest my money. They take care of my finances so that I can focus on my cricket. I am really grateful and have immense respect for all the franchises which are doing this for their players."
"I try to make fewer mistakes" - Yashasvi Jaiswal
Jaiswal further highlighted that playing in the IPL has helped him grow immensely in different ways, adding:
"It also depends on person to person (relations). I have been playing for the last three-four years of IPL cricket. I have seen things, I know the dos and don’ts. I am also experienced now, and I try to make fewer mistakes and just want to focus on my game."
Jaiswal could play at No. 3 during the Test series against the West Indies, which starts on July 12th in Dominica.
