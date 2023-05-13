From Yashasvi Jaiswal to Tilak Varma meet India's next gen superstars that have taken the IPL by storm

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 13, 2023
Tilak Varma was the leading run-scorer for Mumbai last year and this year he is going from strength-to-strength.
Ravi Bishnoi showcased his talent for India U19 and then in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants and as a result of his performances, he broke into the Indian team as well.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has proven his worth as future India opener in the T20Is. He is striking the ball at over 160 in the current season while he averages 50. His India call-up seems very near after a stunning IPL season.
Rinku Singh scored 337 runs at a strike-rate of 151 in 11 games, the diminutive left-hander has made a name for himself as a finisher.
Ruturaj Gaikwad has aggregated 408 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 147.29. Gaikwad is fearless as an opener and with veterans like Rohit Sharma seeing a slump in the shortest format of the game an India call up could be beckoning.
Yash Dhull rose to fame after captaining India to the U19 World Cup victory earlier this year. He has been a regular for Delhi in the domestic circuit and has been in decent form. With the Indian team set to embrace a new direction in the T20I format, youngsters like Dhull and others could be prioritised