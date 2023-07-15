 'Manipur Burns...': Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi On France Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Manipur Burns...': Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi On France Visit

'Manipur Burns...': Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi On France Visit

Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to France on July 13. He visited France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
"Manipur Burns...": Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi On France Visit |

Congress leader and former MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him out for his "silence" on Manipur issue.

"Manipur burns. EU Parliament discusses India's internal matter. PM hasn't said a word on either! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade", said Congress leader Gandhi tweeted.

About PM Modi's France Visit

Prime Minister Modi began his two-day visit to France on July 13. He visited France at the official invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron from July 13 to 14. PM Modi also attended the Bastille Day Celebrations as the 'guest of honour'.

Notably, Gandhi went to violence-hit Manipur on June 29. Following his visit, he took to Twitter and wrote that the state needs peace to heal. "Manipur needs peace to heal. During my 2-day visit to the State, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it", said the Congress leader.

About Manipur Violence

Significantly, Manipur witnessed violence in May following the protests by the Kuki and Naga communities against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of Meitei community in the categoty of Scheduled Tribes (ST). Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas.

The majority Meitei community, which occupy the Imphal valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land, so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.

(with inputs from ANI)

Read Also
PM Modi Shares His 40-Year-Old Connection With France, Says 'It's Precious To Me'
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CUET UG 2023: Results Live At cuet.samarth.ac.in; How To Check, Other Details Here

CUET UG 2023: Results Live At cuet.samarth.ac.in; How To Check, Other Details Here

CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman Confirms Results Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Result 2023: UGC Chairman Confirms Results Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in

WATCH: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Indian Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi

WATCH: Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lit Up In Indian Tricolour To Welcome PM Modi

San Francisco: Indian-Americans Stage Rally Supporting India After Khalistani Attack On Consulate

San Francisco: Indian-Americans Stage Rally Supporting India After Khalistani Attack On Consulate

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Escapes Narrowly After His Boat Nearly Overturns While Visit To...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Escapes Narrowly After His Boat Nearly Overturns While Visit To...