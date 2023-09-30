 Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful 4th
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful 4th

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful 4th

In her final attempt to lift 117 kg, Mirabai Chanu she fell flat on her back and had to be carried away by the coaching staff.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
article-image

Mirabai Chanu's Asian Games campaign ended in agony as the Olympic medallist was carried off after she fell flat on her back following a failed lift, success in which would have fetched her a bronze medal in the women's 49kg event here on Saturday.

Chanu, who was under pressure after a disappointing snatch outing, went for a 117kg clean and jerk lift but failed to clear it twice. If she had succeeded there, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist would have finished with a bronze.

High Hopes Dashed

In her final attempt she fell flat on her back and had to be carried away by the coaching staff. Chanu signed off in fourth place with a total effort of 191kg (83kg+108kg).

Read Also
Mirabai Chanu Birthday Special: An Overview Of Her Professional Career
article-image

Vying for the only medal missing from her decorated trophy cabinet, Chanu started with a safe 83kg snatch lift, which ended up being her only legal lift in the section.

The script went awry after that as she hurried her 86kg attempt and ended up fluffling it. Chanu chose not to increase her weight despite several lifters opting to lift more than her.

A Painful Conclusion

But the Manipuri just couldn't rise from a squat position and fell forward while the bar fell back. At the end of snatch, Chanu was in the sixth position with three lifters heaving 90kg or more.

Two-time world champion Jiang Huihua of China logged a best snatch of 94kg which was a whopping 11kg more than Chanu and was also a Games record.

The Clean and Jerk Challenge

Chanu was forced to make up for her weak snatch in the clean and jerk event. North Korea's Ri Song-gum defended her Asian Games crown with a world record lift of 124kg in clean and jerk.

Song-gum had a total effort of 216kg (92kg+124kg) as she upstaged local favourite HuiHua 213kg (94kg+119kg) who had to settle for silver. Thailand's Thanyathon Sukcharoe took home the bronze with 199kg (90kg+109kg).

Read Also
Olympian Mirabai Chanu Urges PM Modi & Amit Shah To Restore Peace And Normalcy In Manipur
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal

Asian Games 2023: India Beat Pakistan 2-1 in Final Of Men's Team Squash To Win Gold Medal

'Felt Like We're In Karachi Or Lahore': Mohammad Rizwan On Pakistan Team's Reception In Hyderabad;...

'Felt Like We're In Karachi Or Lahore': Mohammad Rizwan On Pakistan Team's Reception In Hyderabad;...

Watch: MS Dhoni Is Growing His Hair Long Again, Spotted In New Look With A Pony-Tail

Watch: MS Dhoni Is Growing His Hair Long Again, Spotted In New Look With A Pony-Tail

WATCH: Celebrity Cricket League Game In Bangladesh Turns Into WWE Royal Rumble; 6 Hospitalised,...

WATCH: Celebrity Cricket League Game In Bangladesh Turns Into WWE Royal Rumble; 6 Hospitalised,...

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful...

Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu Falls On Her Back While Trying To Lift 117 Kg, Finishes A Painful...