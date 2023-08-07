 Mirabai Chanu Birthday Special: An Overview Of Her Professional Career
Mirabai Chanu Birthday Special: An Overview Of Her Professional Career

As Mirabai Chanu turns 28, let's take a glance at her professional career.

Mirabai Chanu. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Mirabai Chanu, an Indian weightlifter, will turn 29 on August 8th, 2023. Mirabai Chanu, one of India's best-ever lifters, has represented her country and won several medals in Asian Championships, Commonwealth Games, and the Olympics. The Manipur-born athlete has helped Indian sports reach unprecedented heights on the international stage, characterized by winning a silver medal at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Early career:

Mirabai, who was born in Nongpok, Kakching, began weightlifting at a young age and trained at the Sports Academy in Manipur. Her first major breakthrough came in 2014, when she earned a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games. Following that victory, she continued to enhance her abilities and won medals at several tournaments, establishing herself as a popular sports hero.

Mirabai Chanu is the athlete to look out for in the 2024 Olympics:

Mirabai Chanu's most recent accomplishments were in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she successfully defended her title and won gold in the Women's 49 KG category. She lifted a jaw-dropping 201 kg in snatch and clean and jerk. The Manipur-born lifter will be aiming to improve on her silver medal from the last event at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

In 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the 28-year-old became the first Indian to win a medal at the Olympics. She also went on to win the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna awards.

