Dara Singh's Death Anniversary: Looking At His Life Endeavours

Dara Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

On November 19, 1928, Dara Singh Randhawa also known as Deedar Singh Randhawa, a former wrestler, was born. Dara Singh wore many different hats over the course of his life and profession. In addition to being an actor and wrestler, Singh was also a producer, member of parliament, and a filmmaker.

Before he set foot in a Hindi film, Dara Singh started playing pehelwani, a sport he was obligated to do from an early age. In Singapore, he started his wrestling career in 1949, and in 1952, he tried his hand at acting. Throughout his career, Dara Singh appeared in close to 150–200 films and TV shows.

Life as a wrestler:

Dara Singh was a born competitor. He won numerous titles throughout his wrestling career (1946 to 1983). Singh won the Indian Wrestling Professional Championship in 1953. He won the world championship in the Rustom-e-Jamaa in 1968, the Rustom-e-Punjab in 1966, and the Rustom-e-Hind in 1954. He also clinched the Commonwealth Championship in 1959. In 2018, WWE inducted him as a hall of famer.

Dara Singh played the role of Lord Hanuman in Ramayana:

The late wrestler is well known for portraying as Hanuman in the famous Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana. He became well-known thanks to the part, and his popularity soared.

In his memoirs, the actor claims that people began to think of him as Lord Hanuman. He also mentioned Ramanand Sagar's desire for him to portray the part.

In addition, Singh contributed to 130 films, appearing in 118 of them as an actor, three as a producer, and nine as a director. He received the Indian government's best actor award for the role of Jagga. He appeared in Indian films from 1950 till 2012.

Dara Singh's role in Indian politics:

Dara Singh was the first athlete to receive a nomination for Rajya Sabha membership. From August 2003 to 2009, he contributed actively. From 2004 to 2006, he served on the committee for human resource development, and in 2004, he was a member of the ministry's advisory committee for youth affairs and sports.

Dara Singh passed away on July 12, 2012, aged 83 due to a heart attack.