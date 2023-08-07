Dilip Sardesai Birthday Special: Interesting Facts About Former Indian Great

Dilip Sardesai. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Dilip Sardesai, the former Indian cricketer, was born on August 8, 1940. He was one of the most technically gifted batters of his generation, and he was a key figure in India's legendary victory against the West Indies in 1971. Sardesai died at the age of 66 from multiple organ failure and left behind a massive legacy and would have turned 83 now.

Here are some interesting facts about Dilip Sardesai:

1) Sardesai was the only cricketer to be born in Goa and represent India at the top level.

2) The right-handed batter grew up in Margao and went to New Era High School. At 17, his family moved to Mumbai (formerly Bombay) and attended Wilson college in the city.

3) Sardesai made his international debut against England in 1961 and went on to etch his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian to score a Test double-hundred overseas. Later in the same 1970-71 series, Sardesai hit a 150 to become the first batter to score two 150s outside India.

4) Sardesai finished with a whopping 642 runs in the series, including two centuries and a double-hundred. Before leaving for the West Indies, he had famously said, "I have come here with runs, and I’ll go back with more."

5) In the 61 matches played by Sardesai for Bombay, they didn't lose a single game. He mustered 3599 runs for Bombay in the Ranji Trophy.

6) The Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Goa came up with the Dilip Sardesai Sports Excellence Award and it is presented on National Sports Day (29 August) every year.

7) Dilip Sardesai's son Rajdeep, now a renowned journalist working for India Today, featured in 7 first-class games.

