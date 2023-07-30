WATCH: Virat Kohli Wins Hearts As He Turns Water Boy For Team India After Being Rested From 2nd ODI

Former India captain Virat Kohli was rested for the second ODI against West Indies in Bridgetown on Saturday but he still made to contribute to the team's cause by turning water boy for his teammates.

The veteran cricketer was seen delivering water to Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav during the drinks break after the 38th over of India's innings with the score reading 167 for 7.

Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal, both sporting neon green vests over their jerseys, came out on the field with the refreshments and possibly messages from the team management.

India rested Kohli and skipper Rohit Sharma from this game and brought in Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in their place.

India struggle without Rohit & Kohli

India really struggled in Rohit and Kohli's absence as the young star-studded batting lineup got bowled out for 181 in just 40.5 overs after being asked to bat first by the Windies skipper Shai Hope.

Ishan Kishan's 55 was the highest score for the visitors while fellow opener Shubman Gill and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav contributed with 34 and 24 runs respectively, while the rest all failed to fire.

For the hosts, Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd picked three wickets each while Alzarri Joseph got two. Yannic Cariah and Jayden Seales took one wicket each.

"I did not want to be too full for some of the Indian batsmen. I got a wicket and it set the tone. We squeezed them and we got another wicket and put the pressure. I can fit any role and that's the role I have now.

"The skipper and coach trusted me and I did well today, I'm happy. Not really, this is playing slow and there is less grass. Not bouncing like in the first game.

"We are confident that the batters can chase this down," Shepherd said at the mid-innings break.

