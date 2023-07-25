Virat Kohli Pips Kim Kardashian, Zendeya To Take 3rd Spot On List Of Most Influential Stars On Instagram; Ronaldo On Top

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Instagram)

Behind football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Virat Kohli is currently the third most influential athlete on the social media network Instagram. The former captain of the Indian cricket team has 255.6 million followers, and his average daily app interaction ranges from 4.1 million to 4.5 million, according to HypeAuditor.

Prior to well-known personalities like Kim Kardashian and Hollywood star Zendeya, Kohli is eighth overall on the list. With 597.5 million total followers, Ronaldo tops the list, but according to the survey, Selena Gomez, a well-known singer-songwriter, holds the top spot in terms of engagement and influence.

Virat Kohli aims to add to his century tally in the ODI series against the West Indies:

The former Indian captain started the West Indies tour on a promising note with a 76 in India's only innings in Dominica. Kohli broke his overseas Test century in the next Test, striking 121 off 206, laced with 11 boundaries. India also took the Test series with a comfortable innings and a 141-run win in the first Test.

The second Test was nearly in the visitors' pocket if not for persistent showers on day 5. With the West Indies at 76-2 chasing 365, India would have fancied their chances of bowling the hosts out on the final day.

India's ODI squad to face the West Indies:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar.