Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against West Indies

Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India star batter Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most animated characters when on the field. While Kohli prefers sticking to his work ethics when on training, he equally prefers having fun. The same was on display on Thursday in Barbados ahead of the 1st ODI against the West Indies.

The incident occurred during a training session as Kohli batted against Hardik Pandya's fast medium-pace bowling. The delivery by the Baroda-born all-rounder was a wide one and Kohli drove it with hard hands. He made a funny dancing gesture to Pandya after playing the shot as the clip went viral on social media.

Virat Kohli has had a prolific start to the West Indies tour:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has had an outstanding start to the ongoing West Indies tour. The right-hander scored 76 in the first innings of the opening Test in Dominica, followed by 121 in Trinidad, which was his 29th Test hundred. While the second Test resulted in a draw due to weather inclement, India won the first match by an innings and took the series.

Kohli has amassed 2261 runs against the West Indies in 42 innings at 66.50 alongside 9 centuries and 11 half-centuries. The Men in Blue also start as favourites in the ODI series, especially due to the West Indies' failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

