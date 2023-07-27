 Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against West Indies
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against West Indies

Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against West Indies

Virat Kohli made a funny gesture towards Hardik Pandya during a training session ahead of the 1st ODI against the West Indies

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
article-image
Virat Kohli. | (Image Credits: Screengrab)

Team India star batter Virat Kohli is arguably one of the most animated characters when on the field. While Kohli prefers sticking to his work ethics when on training, he equally prefers having fun. The same was on display on Thursday in Barbados ahead of the 1st ODI against the West Indies.

Read Also
'Mom Came To See Virat Kohli And Not Me': Joshua Da Silva On India Star's Meeting With His Mother...
article-image

The incident occurred during a training session as Kohli batted against Hardik Pandya's fast medium-pace bowling. The delivery by the Baroda-born all-rounder was a wide one and Kohli drove it with hard hands. He made a funny dancing gesture to Pandya after playing the shot as the clip went viral on social media.

Read Also
Statistical Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli During His 29th Test Hundred
article-image

Virat Kohli has had a prolific start to the West Indies tour:

Meanwhile, the former Indian captain has had an outstanding start to the ongoing West Indies tour. The right-hander scored 76 in the first innings of the opening Test in Dominica, followed by 121 in Trinidad, which was his 29th Test hundred. While the second Test resulted in a draw due to weather inclement, India won the first match by an innings and took the series.

Kohli has amassed 2261 runs against the West Indies in 42 innings at 66.50 alongside 9 centuries and 11 half-centuries. The Men in Blue also start as favourites in the ODI series, especially due to the West Indies' failure to qualify for the 2023 World Cup.

India's ODI squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against...

Watch: Virat Kohli's Funny Gesture To Hardik Pandya During Training Session Ahead Of 1st ODI Against...

'We Hope He Plays Before The World Cup': Rohit Sharma Keen On Having Jasprit Bumrah For Marquee...

'We Hope He Plays Before The World Cup': Rohit Sharma Keen On Having Jasprit Bumrah For Marquee...

Kylian Mbappe Rejects To Meet Al-Hilal Officials After Their World-Record Bid: Reports

Kylian Mbappe Rejects To Meet Al-Hilal Officials After Their World-Record Bid: Reports

'I'm Retired': Ben Stokes Rules Out ODI Comeback Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

'I'm Retired': Ben Stokes Rules Out ODI Comeback Ahead Of 2023 World Cup

IND vs WI: Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI In Barbados; See Pics

IND vs WI: Team India Gear Up For 1st ODI In Barbados; See Pics