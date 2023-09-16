WATCH: Sourav Ganguly, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Visit Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly visited the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid on Saturday with a special guest as he had West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for company with him.

The former BCCI president and CM Banerjee were shown around the iconic stadium which is home to La Liga giants Real Madrid.

There was a large crowd which gathered around the two Bengal stalwarts who checked out the trophy room and other facilities at the stadium.

The Chief Minister is on a 12-day tour to Spain and Dubai to seek investment for West Bengal.

La Liga to set up football academy in West Bengal

Banerjee and Ganguly also met with La Liga president Javier Tebas and signed a MoU to set up a football academy in West Bengal to burture young talents in the state.

"This remarkable MoU intends to promote football to foster sportsmanship, health, and prosperity. La Liga will develop a football training academy in West Bengal," the official said.

According to the agreement, coaches and players from the state will be trained by the coaches of La Liga.

Banerjee and Ganguly were accompanied by senior officials of Kolkata football giants Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is one of the world's most iconic football venues. Home to the legendary Real Madrid Football Club, it boasts a rich history dating back to its inauguration in 1947.

With a seating capacity of over 81,000 spectators, it offers an electric atmosphere for fans during matches.

Renowned for its architectural grandeur and innovative design, it has undergone several renovations over the years, transforming into a modern sporting arena.

The stadium has witnessed countless historic football moments and continues to be a symbol of excellence and tradition in the world of sports.

