West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Leaves For 12-Day Tour To Spain & Dubai To Seek Investments For State

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday left for 12 days tour in Spain and Dubai to seek investments for Bengal. Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly who is currently in London is likely to join the Chief Minister in Barcelona.

Addressing the media at Kolkata airport, Mamata said that she will be attending several business meetings abroad.

"Spain was the theme country in Kolkata International Book Fair. I am going abroad after five years. Spain is good in manufacturing and other industries. We will be participating in business conferences there," said Mamata.

Due to unavailability of direct flight the Chief Minister will spend Tuesday night in Dubai and on Wednesday will leave for Madrid. After staying there for three days through train she will go to Barcelona. "In Madrid we will stay for three days and will attend business summit and will also meet non-resident Bengalis. Then in Barcelona we will attend meeting for Bengal Global Business Summit," said Mamata.

Along with the Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi representatives from Mohun Bagan, East Bengal and Mohammedan clubs are also visiting Spain and Dubai. Since the Chief Minister's flight was delayed, she visited various stalls in the airport including Biswa Bangla stall.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari slamming the tour said she is going to keep money through Hawala system.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury mocking the Chief Minister stated that so far the CM couldn't bring any investment for Bengal.

